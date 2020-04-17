STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre to face Rs 10 lakh crore deficit in 2021 due to COVID-19: Ex-finance secretary Subhash C Garg

The former finance secretary said that indirect taxes, GST, excise duty on petroleum products and customs will under-perform.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Thursday said the government is likely to face a shortfall of around Rs 10 lakh crore in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog, Garg said the government's tax and non-tax revenues are likely to decline by around Rs 5 lakh crore, while on the expenditure side additional financing of about Rs 6 lakh crore would be required.  "There is likely to be an additional shortfall of not less than Rs 10 lakh crores in the financial year 2020-21. The only feasible and the least disruptive measure is to monetise this additional deficit and the RBI to meet this financing requirement," he said.

ALSO READ| RBI announces steps to offset COVID-19's adverse impact on economy

Elaborating on the fiscal situation, the former finance secretary said that indirect taxes, GST, excise duty on petroleum products and customs will under-perform. "Disinvestment programme is likely to remain grounded for quite sometime resulting into substantial under performance," he said.

Garg pointed out that there is a requirement of a survival package for sustaining the lives of over 10 crore workers who have been rendered jobless.

Noting that the options of resorting to household savings or issuing special bonds like COVID bonds are unlikely to be of much help, he said, "Forcing this additional borrowing requirement on banks and other financial institutions is likely to be more counter-productive."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus deficit FY 2020 21 GST
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp