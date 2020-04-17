STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to transfer financial assistance against COVID-19 pandemic only through DBT mechanism

There have been various rumours since the government announced the Rs 1.70 lakh crore PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to help the poor withstand the hardship caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Published: 17th April 2020 01:37 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office during the 20th day of COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office during the 20th day of COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Thursday clarified that financial assistance to people hit by the coronavirus crisis will be provided only through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism and no other means.

The clarification came amid various rumours doing the rounds on financial assistance by the government. "India has JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) based DBT mechanism for diff. schemes. Successfully deposited Rs. 28,256 Cr. to 31.77 Cr. beneficiaries bank a/cs under Covid relief. DBT is fulcrum for targeted delivery of such measures. Pls don't believe any outlandish rumours!," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, there was a rumour on social media that money transferred to women's Jan Dhan accounts will be taken back if the beneficiary does not withdraw immediately from the account.

This led to serpentine queues outside bank branches as worried women scrambled to claim the amount, thus putting social distancing measures in jeopardy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last month announced that as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for the next three months.

