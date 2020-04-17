STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus impact on business same as 2008 global recession, says TCS

The current countrywide lockdown will impact TCS’ businesses across all verticals in the first two quarters of FY21.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to impact businesses of India’s largest IT service
provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in the same proportion as that of the global financial crisis of 2008, said the company’s chief executive officer and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan on Thursday.

The current countrywide lockdown will impact TCS’ businesses across all verticals in the first two quarters of FY21, and the revenues are likely to bounce back to normal in Q3FY21, he said.

“We expect to be in the same position. However, TCS will bring onboard, 40,000 trainees from across various academic institutions of the country from June onwards, even though the company has decided against providing any salary increments to nearly 4 lakh employees this year,” Gopinathan said.

There will be no retrenchments as there is no shortage on the demand side, and the promotions will be performance-based, the IT major clarified. Nearly 90 per cent of TCS employees have adopted the ‘work from home’ model during the ongoing lockdown, and going forward, only 25 per cent of employees will work from office premises, it said.

The Mumbai-based IT behemoth on Thursday reported a marginal decline in profit by 0.85 per cent at Rs 8,049 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The total contract value for Q4FY20 stood at $8.9 billion. The company board also recommended a dividend of Rs 6. The consolidated revenue grew by 5 per cent at Rs 39,946 crore year-on-year in Q4. TCS said that its life sciences and communications verticals grew strongly at 16.2 per cent and 9.3 per cent, whereas the BFSI vertical was hit due to the extreme volatility in US markets.

“The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter. On the positive side, we had very strong deal closures during the quarter. In fact, our order book this quarter is the largest ever, from the time we started
reporting the metric. Organisations across the world are realising the need for operational and systems resilience,” Gopinathan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID10 Pandemic Tata Consultancy TCS
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp