COVID-19: Nissan offers special services package to customers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nissan Motor India on Friday said it has launched a package of special services to help its customers through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The new services offered include emergency roadside assistance during lockdown and extended warranty for customers who were unable to use the benefits of the standard warranty or free service, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

Those customers whose free service, warranty and extended warranty were coming to an end during the lockdown period will be able to avail these benefits for one month after the lockdown is lifted, it added.

"We realise the importance of supporting our customers during these uncertain times.

Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes," Nissan Motor India MD Rakesh Srivastava said.

The company wants to ensure that its customers do not face any hurdles and are able to avail services for the interim period as well as once operations resume, he added.