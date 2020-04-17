STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail channels see sharp dip in growth post lockdown, logistics biggest hurdle ahead: Data

Data compiled by the market researcher shows that a steady fall was witnessed across most retail channels, barring modern trade in the last week of March.

Published: 17th April 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Pixabay)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Discretionary spending to remain bearish in the next few months even as consumers surveyed stated they will increase online shopping by more 20 per cent, finds Nielsen India.

Data compiled by the market researcher shows that a steady fall was witnessed across most retail channels, barring modern trade in the last week of March after a high double-digit growth during the first three weeks on account of the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

While growth in the cash and carry trade channel fell 44 per cent and traditional trade fell 6 per cent, modern trade saw a six per cent growth during the first phase of lockdown period in March.

E-commerce, too, saw a dip in sales during March-end as shuttered warehouses and movement restrictions forced some e-tailers to temporarily halt fresh orders.

“The sharp decline in sales was propelled by shortage of staff at retail outlets. While there was some pantry loading by retailers till mid-March, constraints in replenishment of depleted stocks post lockdown dented sales,” said Sameer Shukla, west market leader, South Asia, Nielsen Global Connect.

The focus on personal hygiene, organic food, medical needs, fitness, education and financial investments are some of the key shifts in consumer behaviour,” he added.



In particular, 'evolved hygiene' products which include hand wash, sanitisers, and floor cleaners and staples such as packaged atta, packaged rice, breakfast cereal, cheese saw a high demand and growth rate.

Going forward, supply chain and cash flow will remain the biggest hurdle in the next six months, according to a survey with top industry leaders conducted by Nielsen.

In fact, top companies pointed out that they may now look to calibrate growth strategies by increasing focus on e-commerce and collaborating with regional brands.

Post COVID-19, Nielsen India also expects that there will be a change in the way India shops. “Technology is also expected to act as a catalyst for convenient consumer experiences,” Prasun Basu, president, South Asia Zone, Nielsen Global Connect said.

Nielsen India's second analysis on the impact of Covid-19 on the FMCG sales was on the basis of a survey of 1,240 grocers and chemists across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online Shopping India lockdown LOckdown extension Nielsen India
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp