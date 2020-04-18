STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

A long way for jewellers to bring customers back to showrooms post COVID-19 lockdown

Jewellers feel it will be difficult for them to reopen workshops, as showrooms are closed and there is no demand at all.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Jewellery

Representational image

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the central government has given the green signal to resume limited economic activities from April 20, the relaxation will hardly help bring back the sound of hammer in jewellery workshops.

Jewellers feel it will be difficult for them to reopen workshops, as showrooms are closed and there is no demand at all. Adding to this, a majority of the artisans have left for their native places, and the lack of public transport would make it difficult for the remaining to join back," said a member of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

ALSO READ| COVID-19 lockdown leaves ready-to-cook, snacks companies high and dry

According to GJC chairman Anantha Padmanaban, the industry is staring at a loss of around Rs 70,000 crore due to the pandemic. "The sector’s condition is actually a matter of concern for us. We missed major business that happens in the marriage season due to the lockdown. Stocks are lying unsold in closed showrooms. Akshay Tritiya is also a good business season that the jewellers lost due to the pandemic," he said.

According to jewelers, there is zero demand, and hence, it is not wise to make the workshops operational now. The reopening now will, in fact, raise the expenses, they say. "There is no immediate relief for the industry. Even if the shops are opened after the lockdown, buying gold jewellery won’t be a priority for people. It will be difficult to bring the customers back to showrooms," Padmanaban said, adding that retailers across the country sell 50-60 tonnes of gold every month, but due to coronavirus outbreak, almost 60 per cent of the business is lost.

ALSO READ| Indian tobacco consumption, exports may fall by 20 per cent due to COVID-19 lockdown

"We hope to see some business during Diwali only. FY21 will definitely see over 50 per cent fall in overall business," said Padmanaban. GJC feels that Centre should urgently consider measures such as reducing customs duty to 4 per cent, besides allowing retailers more time to file tax returns.

Even the artisans are uncertain of their future. "We don’t have any work since March last week. I may have to look for some other job to sustain my family," said Ashok Parmanik, an artisan in Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gem Jewellery Domestic Council Jewellery lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus Jewellery sector
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp