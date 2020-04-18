STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore processed since March 30: CBIC

CBDT also said that it has issued I-T refunds worth Rs 5,204 crore in last 10 days to small businesses.

Published: 18th April 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tax, I-T refunds

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday said it has processed GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore since March 30. Separately, the apex direct tax body Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it has issued I-T refunds worth Rs 5,204 crore in last 10 days to small businesses.

In a statement, the CBIC said it has processed 7,873 refund claims worth Rs 3,854 crore last week to facilitate trade and industry so that their refund claims are processed faster. "CBIC is fully committed to help the GST taxpayers in the present coronavirus situation. Since March 30, 2020, CBIC has processed 12,923 refund applications involving claims worth Rs 5,575 crore," it said.

ALSO READ| CBDT sets 28 per cent higher direct tax target for fiscal year 2020-21

In a separate statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said income tax refunds worth Rs 5,204 crore have been issued to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses (proprietors, firms, corporate and trusts) since April 8.

"Keeping its focus on providing relief to the small businesses in MSME sector, CBDT will further issue refunds of Rs 7,760 crore earliest possible. These income tax refunds would help MSMEs to carry on their business activities without pay cuts and layoffs in COVID-19 pandemic situations," it said.

Since April 8, the I-T department has issued nearly 14 lakh refunds up to Rs 5 lakh each. The CBDT said that in around 1.74 lakh cases, responses are awaited from taxpayers regarding reconciliation with their outstanding tax demand for which a reminder email has been sent asking them to respond within seven days so that the refund can be processed earliest.

These responses can be provided online through the taxpayer e-filing account. The Finance Ministry had said on April 8 that it will fast track issuance of pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, which will benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers, to provide relief to individuals and businesses hit by COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBIC CBDT Income tax refunds IT refunds
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp