Hyundai Motor India ready to restart operations amid extend COVID-19 lockdown

The company felt that the issue, to bring people to the plant as some may be living in the coronavirus containment zone, still exists.

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

CHENNAI: India's second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is ready to restart its production operations at its plants and is waiting for the state government's decision, said a senior official.

"The HMIL qualifies the guidelines issued by the central government for restart of production operations like the plant should be in rural area or inside an industrial estate and others," Vice-President (Corporate Affairs) BC Dutta told IANS. He said that the company has to fulfil its domestic and export market obligations.

Dutta said that the issue is to bring people to the plant as some may be living in the coronavirus containment zone. "We have the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing, sanitisation and other hygiene aspects," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a committee to study and come out with recommendations as to the industries that may be allowed to restart operations. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has said the committee will submit its report on Monday.

Coronavirus
Comments

