L'Oreal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitizers to aid coronavirus fight

Published: 18th April 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

L'Oréal India MD Amit Jain

L'Oréal India MD Amit Jain. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Personal care firm L'Oreal on Friday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement said that L'Oréal India's operations team will donate hand sanitisers to public health institutions, police forces and NGOs, who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

In addition, the company is also planning to collaborate with primary healthcare centres around its manufacturing facilities in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Chakan in Maharashtra to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to their medical personnel, it added.

Commenting on the development, L'Oréal India MD Amit Jain said, "We consider it our responsibility to use the resources available to us in supplementing and contributing to the collective efforts made across the country. Our initiatives are in recognition of those who are at the frontline, working to contain the pandemic and those most afflicted by it."

L'Oréal India will also provide food and essentials to migrants and their families in Baddi, Chakan, Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, through its partnership with NGOs ActionAid and Nirmala Niketan. This is in in addition to L'Oréal's global Solidarity Program which includes a donation to non-profit organizations.

"L'Oréal India will also channelise the support of its employees through a donation drive towards the PM CARES Fund, and will be matching all contributions with a corporate contribution," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown from March 25, to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, the number of cases from Covid-19 has climbed to 12,380 and death toll rises to 414 in the country.

