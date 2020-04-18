NHPC conducts e-reverse auction for 2,000 MW grid connected solar project

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned hydro power major NHPC on Friday said it conducted an e-reverse auction for a 2,000 mega watt (MW) grid connected solar project.

"NHPC conducted the e-reverse auction on April 16, 2020 for the 2,000 MW grid connected solar PV project to be set up anywhere in India in presence of NHPC CMD AK Singh and NHPC Director (Technical) YK Chaubey," the company said in a statement.

The e-reverse auction (e-RA), NHPC said, was conducted amongst seven bidders with aggregate capacity of 3,140 MW. "Against the total allocated capacity of 2,000 MW, lowest e-RA tariff of Rs 2.55/- unit to Rs 2.56/- unit was achieved against the initial quoted tariff of Rs 2.71/- unit to Rs 2.78/ unit," the company said without divulging further details.