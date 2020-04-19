Lockdown impact: After GoAir, now SpiceJet to send employees on leave without pay

By PTI

MUMBAI: SpiceJet has decided to send employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis, sources said on Sunday amid flight services remaining suspended till May 3.

This arrangement would be in place for three months, they added.

ALSO READ | Use COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to reform aviation sector: SpiceJet CMD

The sources also told PTI that the salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty.

Earlier today, majority of 5,500-odd employees of GoAir will now be on "leave without pay" (LWP) till May 3 as its entire fleet remains grounded in the wake of the extended lockdown, the airline has said.

In March, the Wadia Group-owned airline asked its employees to go on LWP on a rotational basis besides cutting their salaries.

ALSO READ | GoAir employees to go on leave without pay till May 3 amid COVID-19 lockdown

"The lockdown has been further extended till May 3, and with this extension, our fleet continues to be completely grounded. Hence, we are constrained to request you to proceed on 'leave without pay' till May 3," GoAir said in a communication to its employees on Saturday.

The government has extended the lockdown till May 3, which was to end on April 14.

Commercial flights remain suspended since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.