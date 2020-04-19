STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power sector faces heavy losses, liquidity crunch

Decline in demand to cause up to I40K crore revenue loss for discoms.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sharp fall in electricity demand during the lockdown is likely to deliver a major blow to India’s power sector, especially its large thermal power plants. Industry representatives have warned that the deep decline in demand will result in net revenue losses of up to Rs 40,000 crore for distribution companies (discoms), and in the entire sector facing liquidity crunch to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore.

According to data from government entities, peak power demand has tanked by over 25 per cent since the beginning of the lockdown. Power ministry data showed that total power consumption in the country had slipped to a little over 125 GW in the beginning of April compared to over 163 GW before the nationwide lockdown. Data from the Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) corresponds to this trend, falling to 18 billion units during the week from March 23-April 12, from 18 billion units from March 9-15.

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) white paper released earlier this week notes that this fall in consumption would be exacerbated by an extended lockdown and could lead to net revenue losses of Rs 25,000- 30,000 crore for discoms. The heavily indebted sector, where discoms already owe over Rs 90,000 crore to power gencos, would also be faced with liquidity crunch worth an additional Rs 45,000-50,000 crore.

“The liquidity gap may also transmit to other players in the value chain, namely conventional and renewable generators, transmission licensees and vendors/service providers in our sector. This could impact their ability to buy fuel, meet debt service obligations and ensure seamless operations,” the CII said. Thermal power generators, in particular, are likely to be badly affected since competing segments such as hydro and wind need to be operated continuously. The CII says the segment could be faced with a further liquidity shortage of up to Rs 25,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Power sector power sector losses lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp