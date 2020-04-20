STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aviation stocks fall after DGCA directed airlines to stop taking bookings

Aviation regulator DGCA directed airlines on Sunday to stop taking bookings for travel after May 3, assuring them that they would be given sufficient time to restart flight operations.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi.(File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airline stocks fell up to 5.5 per cent on Monday after regulator DGCA directed airlines to stop taking bookings for travel after May 3.

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumbled 5.47 per cent to Rs 1,010.65 per unit and those of SpiceJet fell by 2.77 per cent to Rs 47.25 on the BSE.

Aviation regulator DGCA directed airlines on Sunday to stop taking bookings for travel after May 3, assuring them that they would be given sufficient time to restart flight operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular stating, "all airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets. Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations." All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

However, cargo and special flights permitted by the DGCA can fly in this period. The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase began on April 15 and ends on May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airline stocks DGCA
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp