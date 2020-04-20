COVID-19: BHEL rolls out 50th unit of customized disinfectant sprayer, orders continue to surge

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

RANIPET: Continuing with its technological support to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Boiler Auxiliaries Plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BAP-BHEL) located in Ranipet has rolled out its 50th unit of the innovative disinfectant sprayer.

BHEL Ranipet Executive Director C Murthy handed the 50th unit of the disinfectant spraying machine, BHELMISTER, to Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, according to a senior official.

"The 50th unit was delivered to Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation. Altogether six units of disinfectant sprayers were delivered to different municipalities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Saturday," he said.

The officials of Ranipet BHEL innovated the customized disinfectant sprayer, which converts liquid disinfectant into atomized particles, late in March following a request made by the Ranipet district administration. The first of the prototype sprayer with capacity to throw up the disinfectant to a distance of 10 meter was rolled out on 28 March.

The Ranipet district administration deployed the machine at Melvisharam, one of the hotspots of COVID-19 infection in the district, to mass sanitizing of public places.

Buoyed by the efficiency of the sprayer designed and manufactured by the Water Systems unit of BHEL in Ranipet, several other districts, including Vellore and Erode, approached the heavy electrical giant for supplying the machinery, the official noted.

"Till now, we have received 100 enquiries and 63 firm orders from various municipal corporations and district administrations across the country. Out of the firm orders for 63 units, 51 units have been dispatched till date and remaining 11 units are likely to be dispatched before 22 April," he noted.

Among the orders delivered till date, 3 units have been delivered to DRDA Salem District, 10 units to Madurai Municipal Corporation, 3 units to Tiruchirapalli City Corporation and 2 units to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The calibrated version of BHELMISTER can spray the disinfectant to a maximum distance of 20 meters.