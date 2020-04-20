STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: BHEL rolls out 50th unit of customized disinfectant sprayer, orders continue to surge

The Ranipet district administration deployed the machine at Melvisharam, one of the hotspots of COVID-19 infection in the district, to mass sanitizing of public places.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

BHELMISTER disinfectant sprayer

BHELMISTER disinfectant sprayer developed by BHEL-Ranipet. (Photo| EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

RANIPET: Continuing with its technological support to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Boiler Auxiliaries Plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BAP-BHEL) located in Ranipet has rolled out its 50th unit of the innovative disinfectant sprayer.

BHEL Ranipet Executive Director C Murthy handed the 50th unit of the disinfectant spraying machine, BHELMISTER, to Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, according to a senior official.

"The 50th unit was delivered to Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation. Altogether six units of disinfectant sprayers were delivered to different municipalities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Saturday," he said.

The officials of Ranipet BHEL innovated the customized disinfectant sprayer, which converts liquid disinfectant into atomized particles, late in March following a request made by the Ranipet district administration. The first of the prototype sprayer with capacity to throw up the disinfectant to a distance of 10 meter was rolled out on 28 March.

The Ranipet district administration deployed the machine at Melvisharam, one of the hotspots of COVID-19 infection in the district, to mass sanitizing of public places.

Buoyed by the efficiency of the sprayer designed and manufactured by the Water Systems unit of BHEL in Ranipet, several other districts, including Vellore and Erode, approached the heavy electrical giant for supplying the machinery, the official noted.

"Till now, we have received 100 enquiries and 63 firm orders from various municipal corporations and district administrations across the country. Out of the firm orders for 63 units, 51 units have been dispatched till date and remaining 11 units are likely to be dispatched before 22 April," he noted.

Among the orders delivered till date, 3 units have been delivered to DRDA Salem District, 10 units to Madurai Municipal Corporation, 3 units to Tiruchirapalli City Corporation and 2 units to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The calibrated version of BHELMISTER can spray the disinfectant to a maximum distance of 20 meters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 BHEL BHEL Ranipet BAP BHEL BHELMISTER BHEL disinfectant sprayer
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp