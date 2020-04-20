Jewellery retailers to take Akshaya Tritiya sales online amid lockdown

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo customers ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, jewellers have come up with innovative ideas to sale gold jewellery online.From giving digital certificates of possession to giving physical delivery of the products at a later date when store reopens after normalcy, jewellers are trying out their best to encash the Akshaya Tritiya festival even as buying gold is still far from a popular concept.

Tata group jewellery brand Tanishq will begin its Akshaya Tritiya offer from April 18 on its e-commerce platform. According to the company, customers can choose from the website and once the stores are reopened, they can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited, said, “We decided to celebrate e Akshaya Tritiya this year in a unique way. We are reaching out to customers to put out collective belief and hope in the tradition for a new beginning, and usher in a brighter tomorrow.” He added that required infrastructure has been created to make online shopping a smooth affair for customers.

New technology initiatives such as video calling feature, live assisted chat on our website and setting up of a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time have been put in place to help customers. Adding to it, Tanishq is giving discounts on making charges to attract customers and it has also brought a Gold Rate protection scheme.

Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers has also announced the launch of its Gold Ownership Certificate that can be purchased from the website on or before Akshaya Tritiya. Customers can purchase gold from upwards of 2 grams and the Certificate will be sent via email / WhatsApp. Once the lockdown is lifted, customers can redeem their Gold Ownership Certificate against physical gold in the form of jewellery or coins, on or before December 31, 2020.

“Our social media channels and customer relationship managers, are flooded with queries about purchasing gold on the auspicious day. This has promoted us to come up with a solution,” said T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers.