STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jewellery retailers to take Akshaya Tritiya sales online amid lockdown

Tata group jewellery brand Tanishq will begin its Akshaya Tritiya offer from April 18 on its e-commerce platform.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Akshaya tritiya, jewellery

Image for representational purpose. (File photo |EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo customers ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, jewellers have come up with innovative ideas to sale gold jewellery online.From giving digital certificates of possession to giving physical delivery  of the products at a later date when store reopens after normalcy, jewellers are trying out their best to encash the Akshaya Tritiya festival even as buying gold is still far from a popular concept.

Tata group jewellery brand Tanishq will begin its Akshaya Tritiya offer from April 18 on its e-commerce platform. According to the company, customers can choose from the website and once the stores are reopened, they can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited, said, “We decided to celebrate e Akshaya Tritiya this year in a unique way. We are reaching out to customers to put out collective belief and hope in the tradition for a new beginning, and usher in a brighter tomorrow.” He added that required infrastructure has been created to make online shopping a smooth affair for customers.

New technology initiatives such as video calling feature, live assisted chat on our website and setting up of a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time have been put in place to help customers. Adding to it, Tanishq is giving discounts on making charges to attract customers  and it has also brought a Gold Rate protection scheme.

Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers has also announced the launch of its Gold Ownership Certificate that can be purchased from the website on or before Akshaya Tritiya. Customers can purchase gold from upwards of 2 grams and the Certificate will be sent via email / WhatsApp. Once the lockdown is lifted, customers can redeem their Gold Ownership Certificate against physical gold in the form of jewellery or coins, on or before December 31, 2020.

“Our social media channels and customer relationship managers, are flooded with queries about purchasing gold on the auspicious day. This has promoted us to come up with a solution,” said T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalyan Jewellers Akshaya Tritiya Gold
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp