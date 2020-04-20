STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors' January-March global wholesales down 35 per cent at 2,31,929 units

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,26,979 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 94,039 units.

Published: 20th April 2020 03:48 PM

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday said its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at at 2,31,929 units in the January-March quarter, lower by 35 per cent over last year.

The company said its global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 were at 1,59,321 units lower by 26 per cent from the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of all Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49 per cent from Q4 FY19, the company said.

