STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon, Reliance and Flipkart vie for a strong 'kirana network'

In September last year, Flipkart had on-boarded nearly 27,000 kirana shops across 700 cities to strengthen its pan-India supply chain and expand its reach in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Published: 23rd April 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes. (File photo| Reuters)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The home-grown challenger Mukesh Ambani’s fiery plan to gatecrash the online shopping industry by striking one deal at a time has kept the US interlopers - Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart - on their toes for months and it was about time for rivals to up the ante in the e-commerce war.

In the latest initiative, rival Amazon on Thursday said it will be investing Rs. 10 crore in aggressively ramping up India-first pilot program, ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ even as the powerful alliance between Facebook and Jio platforms - a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) awaits regulatory approval.

“This would leverage the best of local stores and Amazon’s network. Local stores are known for fast deliveries within short distances while Amazon’s wide reach would bring more traffic to these retailers, who have good stock availability,” said Gopal Pillai, head of seller services, Amazon India. The world’s largest retailer already has on-boarded 5,000 local stores selling electronics, apparel, toys, furniture, grocery, home furnishings from metro and non-metro cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat and Lucknow among others.

In September last year, Flipkart had on-boarded nearly 27,000 kirana shops across 700 cities to strengthen its pan-India supply chain and expand its reach in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. "After digital payments, the next big revolution in kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had said.

Reliance, on its part, however, is steadily putting meat on the bones of what he has been referring to as ‘new commerce’. On Wednesday, Both Facebook and Reliance have singled out the retail sphere as an area ripe for their $5.7 billion collaboration wherein the duo will empower three crore local shops, also called kirana shops, to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood.

Last year, the company had acquired a string of online-to-offline (O2O) commerce platforms such as Fynd, hyperlocal logistics player Grab as well as a chatbot platform Haptik --- all of which fits perfectly into the game. The deals may be tiny, but they seem to be putting together the acquisitions who can then be invested in to build out larger platform products. In fact, various arms of Reliance’s retail business operate over 10,000 grocery stores across India. Of the entire consumer basket of grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics under Reliance Retail, “Grocery biz is expected to take centre stage in Reliance Retail’s growth narrative over FY19-22 as expansion plans for the profitable stock-up format ‘SMART are revved up," analysts at HDFC Securities said in a note.

“If the Jio deal works, Facebook can take it to other markets and compete with Amazon and Walmart in global e-commerce other than India,” Satish Meena, a senior analyst with Forrester Research said. Any preventative, protectionist action from the government against Facebook, however, will be the final straw in deciding if the current e-commerce duopoly will be finally shattered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Amazon Flipkart
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp