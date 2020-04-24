STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Franklin Templeton India wraps up six credit funds amid COVID-19 crisis, here's all you need to know!

Since the fund house has wound up the selected schemes, the existing investors can no longer redeem their money.

Published: 24th April 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Picxabay)

By Online Desk

In a big blow to the debt fund investors, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the closure of six of its credit funds due to liquidity issues amid coronavirus lockdown. 

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the Indian bond market and has been the reason the fund house to shut six of its debt funds. The total assets under management are of about Rs 25,000 crore, according to reports. 

The following are the six fund schemes that have been rolled back:

  1. Franklin India Low Duration Fund (FILDF)

  2. Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund

  3. Franklin India Credit Risk Fund

  4. Franklin India Short Term Income Plan

  5. Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund

  6. Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund (FIIOF) 

Since the fund house has wound up the selected schemes, the existing investors can no longer redeem their money, make any fresh purchases, make transfers to any equity schemes or make systematic withdrawals.

"There has been a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market on account of the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lock-down of the Indian economy which was necessary to address the same," it said.

The fund house further said that mutual funds, especially in the fixed income segment, are facing continuous and heightened redemptions. It said that individual emails are being dispatched to the unit holders regarding the closure of the schemes.

The trustee or the people authorised by it will continue to realise or dispose-off the assets of the schemes in the best interest of the unit holders. The sale proceeds after discharge of all liabilities and expenses will be paid to the unit holders in proportion to their respective interests in the assets of schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund credit funds Fund schemes COVID19 Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp