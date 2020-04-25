In a first, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal holds hearing through video conferencing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A two-member bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday heard and disposed of via video conferencing an urgent petition filed by Solapur-based Pandhes Infracon.

In a first in the 79-year-old history of this tribunal, a division bench of the ITAT, led by the Tribunal's President Justice P P Bhatt, through web-based video conferencing platform, heard and disposed of an urgent stay petition even as the tribunal was closed due to lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread, an official statement said.

The petis heard by the bench of the ITAT Mumbai, comprising Justice Bhatt and ITAT Vice-President Pramod Kumar, through VC from their home offices.

The appellate, Solapur-based Pandhes Infracon Pvt Ltd, had sought an extremely urgent hearing of its stay petition on a notice of recovery of Rs 2.91 crore dues by Income Tax, Mumbai office for Assessment Year 2010-11.

The company had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, but were directed to approach the ITAT first.

"Granting the stay, the ITAT bench suspended all notices issued by the revenue authorities on the bankers and debtors of the company. The departmental representative, who was present during the course of hearing, was directed by the bench to inform the stay order to the Assessing Officer/Field Officer.

"The bench meanwhile directed the company's related appeal for hearing on out of turn basis will be taken up on June 8, 2020," the statement said.

The ITAT benches based in 27 locations are equipped to hold similar hearings through VC on petitions made by assessees or revenue department on urgent matters as and when exigencies arise.