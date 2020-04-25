STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Over 29.32 lakh jobs in civil aviation, allied sectors at risk due to COVID-19

In Asia-Pacific, 11.2 million jobs are at risk, including those that are dependent on the aviation industry, such as travel and tourism, he added.

Published: 25th April 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after estimating that 22.47 lakh jobs are at risk in India’s aviation and related sectors, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has now indicated that the situation is likely to worsen in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In a new report released on Friday, the IATA estimated that India’s aviation sector is likely to suffer a revenue loss of $11.2 billion this year putting over 29.32 lakh jobs at risk, since passenger demand has fallen by 47 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The situation is deteriorating. Airlines are in survival mode. They face a liquidity crisis with a US$61 billion cash burn in the second quarter. We have seen the first airline casualty in the region (APAC). There will be more casualties if governments do not step in urgently to ensure airlines have sufficient cash flow to tide them over this period,” said Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific.

Every airline job supports another 24 in the travel and tourism value chain. In Asia-Pacific, 11.2 million jobs are at risk, including those that are dependent on the aviation industry, such as travel and tourism, he added.

Airlines in India are already in survival mode. From correcting workforce numbers to reaching out to aircraft lessors, airlines are taking whatever steps are available to stay afloat until restrictions on flying are lifted.

The Wadia Group-owned GoAir, for instance, has sent 90 per cent of its employees on leave without pay, while SpiceJet has sent a section of its cabin crew on a leave without pay for three months and cut the salaries by 30 per cent.

IATA’s new estimates are based on a scenario where severe travel restrictions last for three months, with a gradual lifting of restrictions in domestic markets, followed by regional and intercontinental.

Commercial flight services in India were suspended in late March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GoAir International Air Transport Association IATA IndiGo AirAsia Air India Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp