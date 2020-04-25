STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Poultry meat sector to witness 4 to 5 per cent fall in Q4 revenue: ICRA

Domestic poultry industry can broadly be divided as broiler meat and table egg with other poultry meat forming a marginal proportion of the overall market, the report said.

Published: 25th April 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 lockdown has impacted the domestic poultry industry, and the poultry meat segment is likely to witness 4-5 per cent decline in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, according to a report.

The industry incurred large net losses due to sharp decline in demand, realisation and profitability and rumours circulated in social media, linking poultry birds as possible vectors of the virus, further leading to the demand drop and hence realisations, ratings agency Icra said in its report.

"We expect domestic broiler meat demand to be affected in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a marginal de-growth of 4-5 per cent in poultry meat revenues and table egg demand to moderate by 1-2 per cent in FY21.

"Going forward, industry's transition to a chilled or frozen market would be crucial for increasing value addition as well as international trade where India currently has a negligible presence," ICRA Vice President Ashish Modani said.

Over the long-term, broiler volume growth will be supported by low per capita consumption, religious preference for chicken meat, year-round easy availability across the country, increasing disposable income, changing food habits, increasing health awareness and poultry being one of the cheapest sources of protein, he added.

Owing to sharp decline in realisations during the fourth quarter of FY20, players incurred contribution losses and sold birds below their cost price (due to perishable nature of products).

Restricted logistics due to lockdown led to supply glut in the local market, further adding to pressure on realisations and consequently, sizable losses in the last 2-3 months wiped out almost all profit booked during nine months of FY20, he said.

"Also, the liquidity position of several small contract farmers and integrators have been impacted with some going out of the business due to limited financial flexibility. The pressure is likely to sustain during the first half, with industry hoping for recovery towards the end of second quarter of FY21," he added.

In terms of industry dynamics, India is currently the fourth largest poultry producer in volume terms, though per capita consumption is still one of the lowest in the world.

Domestic poultry industry can broadly be divided as broiler meat and table egg with other poultry meat forming a marginal proportion of the overall market, the report said.

The total broiler market size was estimated at 4.7 million tonnex (carcass weight), translating into volume growth of 2 per cent year-on-year during CY 2019.

At a per capita meat consumption of 3.4 kg per annum, the total broiler meat market size was over Rs 85,000 crore in terms of retail price.

The domestic table egg production for CY2019 was estimated at 109 billion, translating to per capita consumption of 80 eggs per annum and market size of over Rs 45,000 crore, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Poultry COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp