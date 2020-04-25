STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retailers await clarity on relaxed lockdown norms; onus on states to let shops open

Neighbourhood shops may open soon, but those in malls and Covid hotspots might not

Published: 25th April 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor selling fruits waits for customers during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Paharganj in New Delhi Saturday April 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Centre exempted neighbourhood stores — including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items — from the ongoing nationwide lockdown, most states such as Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka aren’t expected to give permissions soon, say traders’ associations. Retailers have also sought more clarification from the government on the guidelines, as terms like ‘market complexes’ could be misunderstood.

“It is now the onus of the state governments to issue necessary permissions to implement the Central government order. While traders welcome the revised guidelines, we believe not many states will be willing to take such a step immediately other than a few like Odisha and Goa,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The apex body of traders represents seven crore traders and 40,000 trade associations of India.

Amending its April 15 order, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday clarified that “all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT” are allowed to open. But those located in market places, shopping malls and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

“While allowing the opening of more shops is a move seen as a relief to most people, we feel the current circular is open to interpretation and needs more clarity for easier implementation. Terms like ‘market complexes’ are not easily understood,” said Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers’ Association of India. Lack of clarity could hold back local authorities to issue necessary permissions, delaying the reopenings.

A majority of India’s 720 districts remain in the red zone. The recent order also implies that in rural areas, all shops are allowed to open.

But restaurants, hair salons, liquor and cigarette shops will stay closed as they render services and do not fall under the category of ‘shops’. Industry bodies also pointed out that the delivery of non-essential goods through e-commerce should also be allowed to ease the burden of piled up inventory of small traders while also meeting customers’ demand.

“While the latest move is in the right direction and has been taken keeping in mind to minimise risks and maximise economic activity, we believe e-tailers dealing in non-essentials should also be allowed to operate at least in a phased manner,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of India Cellular & Electronics Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Confederation of All India Traders CAIT
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp