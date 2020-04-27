STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Income tax department initiates inquiry against IRS officials for suggestions to tackle corona

The paper estimated that the extra revenue generated through Covid cess could add between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 crore to tax kitty.

Published: 27th April 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Office

Income Tax Office (Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The suggestion by young Indian Revenue Services officials to propose higher tax for the rich has landed them in trouble after the Income tax department had initiated an enquiry against them.

In a policy paper submitted to PM Modi, 50 IRS officers have proposed many measures in the wake of Corona pandemic, including income tax rate to 40 per cent for those above annual income above Rs 1 crore,  one-time Covid-19 cess of 4 per cent on taxable income of over Rs 10 lakh, direct cash transfer of up to Rs 5,000 a month for the poor, a three-year tax holiday for all corporates and businesses in the healthcare sector.

The paper estimated that the extra revenue generated through COVID cess could add between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 crore to tax kitty.

The suggestion was forwarded by the IRS association and they shared it on social media as part of a policy paper titled “Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 Epidemic (FORCE).

However the wealth tax and Corona cess did not go down well with India Inc and it attracted much criticism which was brought to the notice of the Centeal Board of Direct Tax, which order to initiate departmental enquiry against them.

"No permission was sought by the officers before going public with their personal views and suggestions, which is a violation of extant Conduct Rules. Necessary inquiry is being initiated in this matter, " Income Tax department said in series of tweets.

However, IRS officials called this decision "unfortunate" and "harsh".

"The paper clearly mentioned that it is the view of 50 IRS officials and not departmental view. It was done to suggest the ways to increase revenue collection post corona after the PM invited suggestion. The reaction of CBDT is unfortunate and harsh. There are many good initiatives suggested. This will discourage the young officials to come up with any ideation in the future. It has many interesting suggestions, " a senior member of IRS Association said, expressing disappointment over the departmental enquiry.

The paper, suggests several steps the officers think are needed to revive the economy, without burdening the common man.

“The government needs to spend considerably more to revive the economy and it needs to raise additional revenue, but in ways that must not burden the already distressed common man,” the paper says adding that “In times like these, ‘super-rich’ have a higher obligation towards ensuring the "larger public good”.

The paper also suggests re-introduction of the wealth tax for taxpayers with a net wealth of Rs 5 crore or more.

The paper also had some interesting suggestions like increasing equalisation levy for e-commerce firms’. The proposal is that online companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime have to pay higher tax from 6 per cent to 7 per cent for their ad services, and from 2 per cent to 3 per cent for e-commerce work as more people are online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Revenue Services COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp