STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Axis Bank to pick about 30 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance for Rs 1,600 crore

Interestingly, the deal comes at a time when the economy is hit by COVID-19 crisis impacting all sectors of the economy including the financial sector.

Published: 28th April 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank | File | Reuters

Axis Bank ( File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Axis Bank has decided to raise its stake in Max Group promoted Max Life Insurance to 30 per cent, a development which values the insurer at over Rs 5,000 crore.

With the deal going through, sources said, the bank is expected to pay Rs 1,600 crore to Max Financial Services (MFS), the holding company of Max Life.

Axis Bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is the biggest banking channel partner for distribution of its products.

Products sold through the bank reportedly contribute for 54 per cent of Max Life's revenues.

The boards of Axis Bank, MFS and Max Life approved the transaction late on April 27, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

"This is an outcome of the inter-se discussions after the three companies had signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement on February 20, 2020 to explore the possibility of a long-term strategic partnership between Axis Bank and Max Life," it said.

Interestingly, the deal comes at a time when the economy is hit by COVID-19 crisis impacting all sectors of the economy including the financial sector.

It is to be seen how the sectoral regulators including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) deal with the proposed transaction in these difficult times.

MFS holds 72.5 per cent stake in Max Life and Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) owns 25.5 per cent stake.

The joint venture arrangement will significantly improve Max Life's position vis-a-vis its competitors, including the other large banks owned life insurers, it said.

"The development will result in a mutually beneficial and enduring relationship between Axis Bank and Max Life and bring the stability of a long term partnership to India's fourth largest private life insurance franchise," it said.

The proposed transaction with Axis Bank follows the ongoing swapping by MSI of 20.6 per cent stake that it holds in Max Life with a 21.9 per cent stake in MFS, it added.

"MFS also plans to purchase MSI's balance stake in Max Life. Post completion of the series of transactions, Max Life will become a 70:30 joint venture between MFS and Axis Bank" the statement said.

The proposed transactions are subject to approval of requisite corporate and regulatory authorities including IRDAI, RBI and the Competition Commission of India, it added.

With regard to branding, it said, Max Life's tag line will include Axis Bank's name, which will further enhance customer trust in the brand and highlight the strength of the partnership.

The two companies have had a successful business relationship for over a decade, providing long term saving and protection products to over 19 lakh customers, it said.

The total premium generated through this relationship has aggregated to over Rs 38,000 crore, it said, adding, both companies have invested extensively in product and need-based sales training, thereby leading to consistent increase in productivity.

It is to be noted that Max Life had made an attempt to merge with HDFC Life in 2017 which failed as they did not receive regulatory approval due to reported complexity of the deal.

Interestingly, the deal was then brokered by the then HDFC Life CEO Amitabh Chaudhry who is now the CEO of Axis Bank.

Following failure of the deal, Max Group made several attempts to sell part of its stake. However, it did not meet success.

Announcing the transaction, Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said, "We continue to believe in the long-term prospects of India's under-penetrated life insurance space, current environment notwithstanding. We see this joint venture creating immense value for our stakeholders given our long-standing, high performing partnership with Max Life." This transaction will help deepen working relationship leading to better integrated teams and infrastructure and a superior alignment in approach, he added.

Max Group founder and Chairman Analjit Singh said, "I believe that in Axis, we have found an exceptional partner and we have conviction that this will make Max Life fundamentally stronger, better performing and will bring stability to the franchise.

We will run the organization as if it's an equal partnership, a philosophy which has held us in good stead earlier as well.

"Virtually all major banks in the country have a presence in the insurance segment through joint ventures with foreign players, as banks' ability to distribute products gives them an edge in the sector that delivers one of the best profitability ratios over a long term."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Axis Bank Max Life Insurance Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp