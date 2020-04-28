STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coir sector seeks help from Centre to make value added goods

The industry’s business has come to a complete standstill with closure of factories due to lockdown and massive cancellation of export orders.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coir manufacturers and exporters from Tamil Nadu have urged the Central and state governments to support them in producing value-added coir products as this will help them stay afloat in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.

Tamil Nadu’s coir manufacturers export almost 90 per cent of their produce to China. Hence, with the virus outbreak, the industry is clueless about when they will be able to resume exports.Insiders claim that making the industry self-dependent by facilitating production of value-added coir products can help it tide over these difficult times.

“Coir fibre and coir pith manufactured by us are very much in demand in China due to the better quality. China procures fibre and pith from us, adds value to it by manufacturing mattresses, geo-textiles and coir wood products, and sells them to the entire world, including India, at a higher price. Instead of exporting the fibre and pith, it’s high time that we promoted value addition,” said Coir Board member S K Gowthaman, who is also the president of Coimbatore District Coir Fibre and Allied Products Manufacturers Association.

“In the current scenario, it is difficult to find new export destinations as the entire world is dealing with this pandemic. The uncertainty will make revival of the industry difficult,” said A Sivamani, a coir exporter.

The industry’s business has come to a complete standstill with closure of factories due to lockdown and massive cancellation of export orders.Initiatives such  as bank interest rate cuts for coir units, subsidy to promote manufacturing of value-added products and creating coir corridor in Pollachi, the Centre can infuse new life into the industry.

“With establishment of a research, designing and testing centre, the government can give us guidance to make products suitable to the present-day market. Our value-added products will be popular in export markets,” Gowthaman said.

There are over 10,000 coir manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Pollachi is the hub. The sector directly and indirectly provides employment to over 5 lakh people.On a monthly basis, Chennai and nearby ports used to export coir products worth Rs 300-350 crore to China.

Coir manufacturers Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
