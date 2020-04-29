STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hotel industry revenue likely to fall by Rs 90k cr in 2020 due to COVID-19

Given the evolving scenario, the consultants said they have revised earlier estimates of the overall revenue loss that the industry would face in 2020.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hotels, hotel industry

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's hotel industry is estimated to face a whopping business loss of Rs 90,000 crore during this calendar year, as all hotels are closed due to nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus disease, according to a report by HVS and Anarock.

"Occupancies across hotels in key cities witnessed a sharp decline, as travel restrictions intensified and India went into lockdown towards the end of March 2020," HVS-Anarock said in a newsletter.

Given the evolving scenario, the consultants said they have revised earlier estimates of the overall revenue loss that the industry would face in 2020.

"We expect the overall revenue of the Indian hotel sector to decline by approximately Rs 90,000 crore in 2020, reflecting an erosion of 57 per cent compared to last year," the newsletter said.

Out of total revenue loss likely to be faced by the hotel industry, organised hotel operators are estimated to face a revenue loss of over Rs 40,000 crore.

During March, the occupancy in hotels across top 13 markets dropped by 53 per cent compared to the same month last year.

For the full year, the report expects a decline of 48 per cent.

The average daily rate (ADR) fell 7 per cent in March to Rs 5,690 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

HVS is a leading global consultant for the hospitality sector and helps companies in financing, developing, owning, or operating a hospitality property.

It has a team of more than 300 people with over 50 offices across the world.

In India, it has partnered with Anarock to tap more opportunities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hotel industry India's hotel industry coronavirus lockdown covid-19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp