STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nervousness back in oil market amid fears of negative prices

According to estimates, the pandemic has reduced demand for oil by close to a third.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

oil, fuel, petrol, diesel, crude, brent

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

With extreme price swings in global oil markets and uncertainty over demand pickup lingering, experts warn that crude oil prices could slip into the negative territory again.The United States Oil Fund, a popular investment fund, said it would dump its June WTI contracts and reduce contracts for upcoming months. It will now buy into longer-term contracts.

Fearing a price rout, the S&P Dow Jones Indices, too, said all of its commodity indices will roll out of the June contract and into July. S&P Dow Jones Indices sees “the potential for the June 2020 WTI Crude Oil contract to price at or below zero.”

Experts see the announcements as a sign of how much the coronavirus pandemic has caused oil demand to evaporate, leaving the world without much room to store the excess barrels that aren’t being used.
Last week, WTI crude for May delivery fell to negative $40 a barrel shortly before expiry, marking the first time in history that the price of an oil contract had fallen below zero.

According to estimates, the pandemic has reduced demand for oil by close to a third. In early London trading on Tuesday, WTI contract for June delivery fell 20% to a low of $10.07 a barrel before rebounding to $20.34 as of 11.45 IST.

Meanwhile, oil behemoth BP Plc on Tuesday reported a 66% drop in earnings and a rise in debt in the first quarter. “Our industry has been hit by supply and demand shocks on a scale never seen before,” Bernard Looney, BP’s CEO, said in a statement.

Moody’s cuts India growth forecast to 0.2% for 2020

New Delhi: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2%, from 2.5% projected earlier.For 2021, however, it expects India’s growth to rebound to 6.2%. According to Moody’s, China’s economy will grow by a modest 1% in 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
oil market WTI Crude oil
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp