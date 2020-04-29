STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Telecom infra body urges BSNL to clear outstanding dues of telecom infrastructure providers

TAIPA's members include key players in the telecom infrastructure sector including Indus Towers, ATC Group Companies, Bharti Infratel, GTL Infrastructure and Reliance Infratel.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

bsnl

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body TAIPA on Wednesday said it has urged BSNL to clear "huge" outstanding dues of infrastructure providers, in order to maintain continuity of telecom operations at state-owned operator's tower sites, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tower And Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has also urged Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash for an urgent intervention to get these outstanding dues cleared.

"TAIPA....body of Telecom Infrastructure Providers Category-I (IP-1) has written to PK Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL requesting for clearing huge outstanding dues of its IP-1 members for maintaining 24X7 continuity of telecom operations at BSNL tower sites," the association said in a statement.

TAIPA rued that its members are facing huge cash crunch which is leading to multiple challenges in ensuring smooth operations on telecom tower sites of BSNL in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| Telecom infra firms ask BSNL to immediately clear Rs 1,500 crore dues for continued services

These problems pertain to difficulty in payment of rentals to landlords, challenges in operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses for running of BSNL tower sites, and impact on procurement of diesel/batteries and other back-up storage devices for telecom towers sites of the telecom PSU. "Landlords (of the lands )where BSNL sites are installed have been demanding the payment of rentals and threatening coercive action," TAIPA said.

Other challenges include maintaining the uptime as per service agreement for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) tower sites, which is leading to network outage and blackouts in nearby areas of the sites.

Elaborating on the issue, TR Dua, Director-General, TAIPA said, "We have once again requested Chairman & MD, BSNL for an urgent intervention for clearing the full outstanding dues of our IP-1 members at the earliest which will support in resolution of issues to ensure uninterrupted telecom operations and network connectivity of BSNL tower sites across the country...."

TAIPA's members include key players in the telecom infrastructure sector including Indus Towers, ATC Group Companies, Bharti Infratel, GTL Infrastructure, Reliance Infratel, Tower Vision, Sterlite Technologies and Space Teleinfra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TAIPA BSNL Anshu Prakash Department of Telecom Telecom dues
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp