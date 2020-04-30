STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Lufthansa group makes it mandatory to wear masks on flights from May 4

Despite numerous adjustments to service procedures, it is not always possible to maintain the required distance on a flight, the German aviation major noted in its press release.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Lufthansa

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lufthansa group on Wednesday stated passengers on board any of its airlines' flights will have to mandatorily wear a mask that covers mouth as well as nose from May 4 onwards.

The German group runs four airline brands - Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, Austrian and SWISS.

"The company recommends that passengers wear them throughout the entire journey, i.e. also before or after the flight at the airport, whenever the required minimum distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction," Lufthansa group stated in its press release.

Despite numerous adjustments to service procedures, it is not always possible to maintain the required distance on a flight, the release noted.

"Therefore, this measure serves as additional protection for all passengers. All flight attendants on Lufthansa group flights in direct contact with customers will also wear a corresponding mask," the group stated.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the country till date.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate.

All passengers are requested to bring their own mouth and nose cover, Lufthansa group said, adding that while a reusable fabric mask is recommended, all other types of coverings such as simple disposable masks or scarves will work too.

"The airlines will inform their passengers in advance by an SMS or email and on their websites about the new regulation," the group stated.

The obligation to wear the mask will be from May 4 to August 30, it stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lufthansa Brussels Airlines Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp