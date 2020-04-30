STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: RBI grants more time to banks to file regulatory returns

These include 'payment of dividend', 'statement of shareholding (Restrictions on holding shares)', 'PSU investment statement' and 'return on large exposure'.

Published: 30th April 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI on Thursday permitted banks to file regulatory returns with a delay of up to 30 days from the due date as several entities face difficulties in timely submission in view of the disruptions on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank has listed 18 regulatory returns which banks and All India Financial Institutions can submit with a delay of a maximum 30 days.

These include 'payment of dividend', 'statement of shareholding (Restrictions on holding shares)', 'PSU investment statement' and 'return on large exposure'.

"In order to mitigate the difficulties in timely submission of various regulatory returns, in view of disruptions on account of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timelines for their submission," the Reserve Bank of India said in a circular.

Accordingly, all regulatory returns required to be submitted by such entities to the Department of Regulation can be submitted with a delay of up to 30 days from the due date.

"The extension will be applicable to regulatory returns required to be submitted upto June 30, 2020," it said. However, the entities that are in a position to submit the returns earlier may continue to do so.

The circular also said that all communication to the Department of Regulation should be through corporate e-mail to the extent possible (i.e., without involving physical movement of papers).

RBI further said "no extension" in timeline is permitted for submission of statutory returns like returns related to CRR/SLR.

The RBI has also extended the revised window timings of 'Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations' till further notice in view of the continuing disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The revised timing is 09:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs as against the usual 17:30 hrs to 23:59 hrs. The timings were earlier revised from March 31 till April 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India COVID19Lockdown Pandemic
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp