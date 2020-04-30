STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance cuts employees' salary by 10 to 50 per cent; Ambani to forgo entire salary 

Reliance's hydrocarbon business was adversely impacted due to a reduction in demand for refined products and petrochemicals.

Published: 30th April 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With coronavirus lockdown hitting businesses hard, India's largest company Reliance Industries has decided to cut the salary of most of its employees by 10 to 50 per cent with firm's chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani agreeing to forgo all his remuneration.

Also, the oil-to-technology conglomerate has deferred annual cash bonus and performance-linked incentives that are normally paid in the first quarter, according to an employee communique.

The nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 had led to evaporation of demand as factories shut down, offices closed, air flights suspended, trains stopped and restrictions on the movement of people and goods placed.

Reliance's hydrocarbon business was adversely impacted due to a reduction in demand for refined products and petrochemicals.

The company's different vertical heads wrote to their employees about the salary cut decision.

"This has, of course, put pressure on our hydrocarbons business necessitating optimisation and cost reduction across all fronts," it said.

"The situation demands that we maintain a razor-sharp focus on operating costs and fixed costs and all of us need to contribute to making this happen."

While Ambani will forgo his entire Rs 15 crore compensation, Reliance board of directors including executive directors, Executive Committee (EC) members, and senior leaders will forgo 30 to 50 per cent of their compensation.

Employees with compensation of less than Rs 15 lakh will have no reduction in compensation but those earning higher than that could see a 10 per cent reduction in fixed pay.

Ambani draws Rs 15 crore in annual compensation for being chairman and managing director of India's largest company. His salary has remained unchanged since 2008-09, forgoing over Rs 24 crore per annum.

"We will closely monitor the economic and business environment, re-evaluate our response to the situation on a continuous basis and strive to improve the earning capacity of our business," it said.

The lockdown period, the company communique said, has also provided several opportunities to reorganise and digitalise business processes to generate significant improvements in productivity, efficiency and costs.

"Together, we will embrace these opportunities and work towards restoring our compensation levels to normalcy," it said.

The communication said the firm's various initiatives on all fronts will help it strengthen organisation to become more resilient in coping with business uncertainties in a volatile and uncertain world.

They will help us navigate through these challenging times with agility and emerge as industry leaders and as accretors of top talent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Mukesh Ambani Coronavirus COVID 19 Lockdown Salary cut Pay cut
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nathan
    What about the proposed rights issue
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp