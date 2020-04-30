Reliance Jio net profit for Q4 zooms 177 per cent to Rs 2,331 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Thursday reported a 177 per cent jump in fourth quarter net profit to Rs 2,331 crore.

The telecom venture of billionaire Mukesh Ambani had logged a net profit of Rs 840 crore in the same quarter a year back.

Raising funds

Days after selling a stake in its digital arm to Facebook for USD 5.7 billion, Reliance Industries on Thursday said it is in talks with other strategic and financial investors for a similar-sized deal that will help cut debt at the unit that houses India's youngest but biggest mobile operator.

Without revealing the identity of the companies, RIL in its fourth-quarter earnings statement said the investment would be announced in the coming months.