ATF price hiked 3 per cent; no change in LPG, petrol, diesel rates

Petrol price rose by Rs 9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 while diesel rates increased by Rs 12.55 per litre since June 7. Cooking gas rates too were unchanged on Saturday.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was hiked by 3 per cent, the fifth straight increase in two months, while there was no change in rates of cooking gas LPG, petrol and diesel.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates went up by Rs 1,304.25 per kilolitre or 3 per cent in the national capital to Rs 43,932.53 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned oil companies.

ATF price was last hiked by 1.5 per cent or Rs 635.47 per kl, on July 16. This was the fifth straight increase since June. In four hikes, rates went up by Rs 22,483.91 per kl. Rates were hiked by a record 56.6 per cent (Rs 12,126.75 per kl) on June 1, followed by Rs 5,494.5 per kl (16.3 per cent) increase on June 16.

Price was hiked by Rs 2,922.94 per kl or 7.48 per cent on July 1. ATF prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month based on average of benchmark international price and foreign exchange rate in the preceding fortnight.

Petrol and diesel prices, which are revised on a daily basis, were kept unchanged on Saturday. The price of petrol has not changed for over a month now. It sells for Rs 80.43 a litre in the national capital since June 29. Diesel, on the other hand, has seen sporadic rates revisions. It currently sells for Rs 73.56 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol price rose by Rs 9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 while diesel rates increased by Rs 12.55 per litre since June 7. Cooking gas rates too were unchanged on Saturday.

Non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were last revised on July 1 when prices went up by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital.

This increase reversed a four-month declining trend in rates. Prices had come down from Rs 858.50 in February to Rs 593 in June - Rs 265.5 in all.

Non-subsidised LPG is cooking gas that a consumer buys after exhausting his or her quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at subsidised rates.

