Thomson rolls out new series of Android TVs in India; starts at 10999

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SSPL), the exclusive brand licensee for Thomson TV, has launched a new series — PATH — of its Android TV in partnership with Google. The range of television sets begins from Rs 10,999 and the series will be available from August 6, exclusively on Flipkart.

According to the company, the new series has been designed to cater to the growing need of the consumer, who are required to work from home (WFH), learn online, and further need a fully integrated ecosystem to support the changes in lifestyle that the pandemic has brought. The series comes as the key enabler of google home which can be linked to all entertainment, meetings, and online classes.

The PATH series will be fully supported by 'Google Assistant'. Besides, it is completely backward integrated and all TVs under the PATH series are manufactured in India. The company has also obtained an official license from Google to make Android TVs in India, Thomson said in a statement.

Commenting on the brand’s expansion, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, (SPPL) said: "Our mission is to maximise the value addition of manufacturing Android TV in the next five years in India, we are proud to start our partnership with Google. PATH 9A and 9R series have been completely developed and tested in India; this is the beginning of the campaign 'vocal for local' Android TV. With this launch we expect to gain our market share by 7 per cent by the end of 2021-22."

The series features four models under its 9A series; 3 models under 9R series; and two models under the OATH PRO series. The TVs also come in 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch as well as 75-inch screen sizes.

PATH 9A and 9R series features

The Path series smart Android TVs are powered by Android 9.0 operating system. The TVs have an IPS A+ panel of up to 4K UHD resolution. The 4K televisions are compatible with different HDR formats, including the HDR10. The TVs are powered by an AMLOGIC quad-core processor of 1GHz clock speed, mated with Mali quad-core GPU. The Android TVs come with Google Play Store for TV with more than 5000+ apps and games.

The TVs come with a redesigned remote with dedicated hotkeys for Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Their remote has a microphone for Google Assistant. Connectivity is covered by a set of I/O ports, including USB and HDMI. The TV has Bluetooth, too. The TVs have built-in Chromecast (Android) and Airplay (iOS).

OATH PRO series features

This TV also comes with an Android 9.0 interface. It has Dolby Vision, 4k HDR 10 delivers and Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround to enhance audio quality. The tv series gives a 30 WATTS sound output. It also has multiple connectivity options with USB, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0 with user-friendly remote, with dedicated hotkeys. The TV series offers over 5000 apps and more than 5,000,000 movies, series, and live shows. Thomson mentioned that in this series it provides Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation technology that minimises lag and provides fluid motion during fast-moving scenes. The TV series comes with Google assistant enabled remote. It supports the latest version of Bluetooth.