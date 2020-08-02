STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi, Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment from August 3: CBIC

The CBIC said it has reviewed the first phase of faceless assessment at Bengaluru and Chennai and resolved few technical and administrative issues that arose.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chief M Ajit Kumar

CBIC chief M Ajit Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi and Mumbai Customs will begin faceless assessment of certain imported goods beginning Monday, the CBIC has said.

On June 8, 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had rolled out in Bengaluru and Chennai the first phase of "faceless assessment" scheme for imported goods, as it prepared for pan-India roll out by January 1, 2021.

"Board has decided to begin the 2nd phase of All India rollout of faceless assessment w.e.f. August 3, 2020, by including Delhi and Mumbai Customs Zones and extending the scope of Faceless Assessment at Chennai and Bangalore Customs Zones," the CBIC said in a letter to Principal Chief Commissioners of Customs and Central Tax.

The CBIC said it has reviewed the first phase of faceless assessment at Bengaluru and Chennai and resolved few technical and administrative issues that arose. The board also noted that faceless assessment ushered in a smooth and faster clearance process with uniformity in assessment.

Imports of items under Chapter 84, 85 of the Customs Tariff Act were covered under the faceless assessment scheme in the first phase in Bengaluru and Chennai customs zones. In the second phase, Delhi will also be included. Chapter 84 and 85 relates to certain machines and electrical equipment.

In the second phase, items under Chapters 89 to 92 and 50 to 71 will also be covered and Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi customs will clear imported goods based on faceless assessment. Chapters 89 to 92 relate to ship, boats, musical instruments, clocks and watches, and photographic, cinematographic, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof.

Chapter 50-71 include textile items, carpet, footwear, headgear, umbrella, ceramic products, glass items and pearls, precious or semi precious stones, imitation jewellery, among others. Mumbai Customs would undertake faceless assessment of items covered under Chapter 29. This chapter relates to organic chemicals.

Faceless assessment enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a Bill of Entry pertaining to imports made at a different Customs station, whenever such a Bill of Entry has been assigned to him in the Customs automated system.

To ensure speedy and uniform assessment, the CBIC has nominated Principal Commissioner or Commissioner Customs, including in airports, to monitor the same.

