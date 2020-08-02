July auto sales show demand swelling as economy regains momentum

Arshad Khan By

NEW DELHI: After a very discouraging first quarter (Q1FY21), Indian automakers have recorded a major revival in their July sales numbers. What’s more interesting is that the pickup in sales comes even as cases of Covid-19 in India continue to grow at a comparatively faster than most places in the world. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) recorded total sales of 108,064 units during the month-a growth of 88.2 per cent over June 2020 and a fall of 1.1 per cent over July 2019. However, its domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 1.3 per cent yearon- year to 97,768 units. MSIL’s utility vehicle sales, which includes models such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, registered an whopping growth of 26.3 per cent, rising to 19,177 units.

Sales in the mini and compact segment, however, remained flat at 68,787 units. Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor also had a stellar July. It posted a marginal 2 per cent decline in domestic sales at 38, 200 units during the month. Tarun Garg, Director (Marketing, Sales and Service) at HMIL said, “This performance was driven by good customer demand for our most admired brand: the all new Creta SUV, Venue, spirited new Verna, elite i20 and Nios.” Siimilarly, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp sold more than five lakh units in the domestic market last month. It sold 5,06,946 in July 2020 as against 5,11,374 units in the same month last year, a de-growth of just 0.86 per cent.

“The robust volumes have been driven by strong retail sales due to the positive market demand. While there is cautious optimism on the demand trajectory going forward, sales continue to be impacted by the micro-lockdowns in several parts of the country. For the growth momentum to continue, it would be pertinent for state and local authorities to provide a stable and consistent business environment as the situation evolves,” Hero said in a statement.

Rival two-wheeler maker TVS Motor also reported a big improvement in July sales. TVS’ domestic two-wheeler registered sales came in at 1,89,647 units in July 2020 as against 2,08,489 units in 2019. Homegrown auto-major Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a 34 per cent year-on-year decline in July PV sales at 11,025 units, but its tractor sales grew by 28 per cent to 24,463 units as rural buying remained strong.

