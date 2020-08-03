STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon India launches new warehouse in Ludhiana

The new warehouse has a storage capacity of nearly 3 lakh cubic feet and is located in Doraha, Ludhiana, the company said in a statement.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:16 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With just days to go before its Prime Day' sale, Amazon India has announced the expansion of its warehouse network with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment center (FC) for large appliances and furniture in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The new warehouse has a storage capacity of nearly 3 lakh cubic feet and is located in Doraha, Ludhiana, the company said in a statement.

With the new launch, Amazon India will have two warehouses with more than 4.5 lakh cubic feet of storage space in Ludhiana, Punjab, it added. "The launch of the new specialised fulfilment center will allow Amazon.in to offer its fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) service to thousands of small and medium businesses in the state and empower them to gain access to and service customers across the country," Amazon India said.

The latest move would also enable faster delivery of products to customers with a wider product selection this Prime Day on August 6-7, 2020, it stated.

Amazon India offers over 4,500 products in the large appliances category including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and TVs from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and Haier.

"During Prime Day 2020, members will have access to over 300 new product launches and thousands of deals on large appliances and furniture.

Prime Day will have offers across categories such as up to 60 per cent off on TVs and appliances and up to 70 per cent off on furniture," it said.

Abhinav Singh, Director  Amazon Transportation Services, at Amazon India said the company's warehouse infrastructure will help thousands of sellers across the state and help them reach a wider customer base.

"With Prime Day around the corner, we are confident that the new FC will help us provide a delightful experience to our customers with a wider range of products, as they continue to stay safe at their homes, Singh said.

