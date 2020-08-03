STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Auto sales drop 33 per cent to 2,55,832 units in July, rivals do better

Total motorcycle sales stood at 2,38,556 units, a decline of 26 per cent, as compared to 3,22,210 sold in July last year.

Published: 03rd August 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 11 per cent year-on-year slump in domestic two-wheeler sales in July 2020, and recorded only a marginal increase in sales sequentially.

Unlike its competitors such as Hero Motocorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and TVS Motor  Company who recorded substantial improvement compared to the previous month. 

Bajaj sold 1,52,474 units in July 2020, only slightly higher that the 1,46,695 units sold in June 2020. In July 2019, the company had sold 1,70,978 vehicles. Similarly, its two-wheeler exports registered a steep fall of 43 per cent to 86,082 units. 

Bajaj Auto is India’s largest exporter of two-wheelers and exports around 40 per cent of its total output. The sharp fall in exports brought down its total two-wheeler sales in July 2020 to 2,38,556 units as against 2,55,122 units sold in June 2020. 

Hit hard by the pandemic, India’s automotive industry has started seeing signs of recovery in the past two months. Despite this pickup however, the industry still remains cautious. Many experts believe that the current pickup in activity can be attributed mainly to pent-up demand and a rising preference towards personal mobility. They also said that on-going regional lockdowns and rising number of coronavirus cases remain a big concern.

“With India moving to Unlock 3.0, we are cautiously optimistic of the demand... the physical inventory level at our dealerships is less than a month’s sales,” said YS Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing at HMSI. Honda’s July 20 domestic dispatch stood at 3,09,332 units, a strong 53 per cent growth over June 2020. Hero Motorcorp registered a sequential growth of 14 per cent in July, while TVS registered a sales growth of 27 per cent at 252,744 units against 198,387 units in June 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bajaj Auto motorcycle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp