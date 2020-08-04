STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Manufacturing facilities working at up to 70 per cent capacities amid pandemic: Asian Paints

The company said its business has picked up progressively in tier 2, 3, 4 cities where the demand conditions were better, while in metros and some tier 1 cities, the pace of recovery is slow.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asian Paints on Tuesday said its manufacturing facilities are working at up to 70 per cent capacities due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

The company said its business has picked up progressively in tier 2, 3, 4 cities where the demand conditions were better, while in metros and some tier 1 cities, the pace of recovery is slow.

"All the operations which were disrupted since early March 2020 have seen resumption since early May, 2020. The company has been able to open all manufacturing plants after taking requisite Government permissions, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

The permissions are for running the plants across all the businesses to a limited capacity or even to a full capacity in some geographies, it said, pointing out that manufacturing facilities of the company are working at approximately 60-70 per cent levels.

Asian Paints business divisions include decorative, home improvement and industrial operations. The business in India saw improvement in demand conditions over May and June after a complete washout in April, 2020, it said.

The company has re-opened approximately 95 per cent of sales offices with full precautions on safety, social distancing and hygiene drills and it is continuously monitoring the situation and will resume operations in remaining workplaces basis the situation and necessary government permissions.

"July has been challenging in terms of sporadic lockdowns across various states. Till now the indications seem to be positive and the company believes that it will tide through this crisis by focusing on its core strengths, understanding the changing customer requirements and fulfilling these requirements through innovative market approach," the company said.

Asian Paints had reported a 67.32 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 219.61 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, due to complete washout of business in April.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 672.09 crore during April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations was down 42.74 per cent at Rs 2,922.66 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 5,104.72 crore in the same period previous fiscal. Shares of Asian Paints were trading 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 1,733.35 apiece on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Paints COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp