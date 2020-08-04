STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sashidhar Jagdishan to replace Aditya Puri as HDFC Bank CEO; RBI approves

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was given a list of candidates in an order of priority, conveyed its approval to Jagdishan's name late last evening, the sources said.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has confirmed the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan to succeed Aditya Puri as the chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, two sources said on Tuesday.

Jagdishan, currently working as the 'change agent' of the largest private sector lender and head of finance, has been with the bank since 1996, and the appointment will put an end to one of the most keenly watched successions in the banking industry.

Puri is widely credited with building the bank from scratch and leading it for the last 25 years to be the second largest by assets and also the most valued lender by investors. Puri retires on October 20.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was given a list of candidates in an order of priority, conveyed its approval to Jagdishan's name late last evening, the sources said.

The bank will eventually inform the exchanges about the RBI nod. According to a media report earlier this year, the bank had selected the names of internal candidates Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, and Citi's Sunil Garg as probable candidates.

The bank said it has given three names in order of their preference. Puri had recently assuaged shareholder concerns at his last annual general meeting as the MD and CEO, saying succession has been taken care of.

"He (the successor) has been with us for 25 years my successor was always in place, at least in my mind," Puri told shareholders at the lender's virtual AGM.

Puri assuaged concerns on training and business understanding, assuring the shareholders that the candidate has "learnt very well".

The HDFC Bank scrip was trading 4.73 per cent up at Rs 1,049.30 on the BSE at 1025 hrs, as against a 0.96 per cent gains on the benchmark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HDFC bank Sashidhar Jagdishan Aditya Puri
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp