4G Priority network tussle escalates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between regulator TRAI and telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea over the latter’s priority data plans continues to escalate. While the appellate telecom tribunal TDSAT had allowed the telcos to continue onboarding customers on to these plans, it also did not restrain TRAI from conducting an enquiry and coming up with a final decision post the probe.

Last week, the regulator gave additional time to the two telecom firms to file their replies on a fresh series of questions over the plans sent by the regulator. Sources say that the deadline for replies have been set

at August 10. Even as this was going on, however, the regulator also approached the TDSAT to

request a change in its order, which had stated that the regulator had begun the investigation into the plans after rival telco Reliance Jio had sent it a letter on the issue.

However, TRAI told TDSAT that it had begun its enquiry two days before RJio’s letter was received. However, TDSAT did not consent to changing its order and turned down TRAI plea. Priority 4G network plans offered by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have come under the radar of TRAI due to their promise to give better service to higher-paying subscribers.

Sources at TRAI say that such plans should come without deteriorating the service for other customers. While this is possible with the technology used for fixed line services, such targeted internet speeds are not possible in the mobile internet sector, experts note.