BMW loses 212 million euros in Q2, sees rebound in China

By PTI

FRANKFURT: German automaker BMW AG lost 212 million euros (USD 250 million) in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns cut vehicle sales by a quarter in the April-June period.

The company saw a rebound in China, its biggest market. The net loss compared to a profit of 1.48 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

The company has since re-started all its factories and CEO Oliver Zipse said Wednesday he was cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, predicting the automaker would still make some profit selling cars.

Our swift responsiveness and consistent management strategy enabled us to limit the impact of the corona pandemic" during the first half of the year, he said.

The company said a positive trend was emerging in China, which was hit earlier by the virus but reopened earlier.

Sales there rose 17 per cent in the second quarter compared to the year-earlier quarter. Sales fell 25 per cent to 485,500 cars under the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands.

Revenues fell 10 per cent to 43.2 billion euros.

The company stayed with its financial forecast for the full year, saying that its worldwide auto-deliveries would be significantly lower than last year's and that its operating margin in its automobile business would be between zero and 3 per cent.

The company had to halt production at its BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd joint venture in Shenyang from the end of January to mid-February, while European plants and its manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina closed down from mid-March to mid-May.

BMW also makes motorcycles and has a financial services arm. The company is based in Munich and has 125,600 employees.