Maruti drives in S-Cross petrol with price starting at Rs 8.39 lakh

MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said the petrol S-Cross would help the company in increasing its market share in the utility vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has launched S-Cross model with petrol engine, priced between Rs 8.39-12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model, which was earlier available in diesel engine only, now comes with 1.5 litre petrol powertrain mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The manual variants of the model are priced between Rs 8.39-11.15 lakh while the 4-speed automatic trims are tagged between Rs 10.83-12.39 lakh.

"It gives me immense pleasure to present the new S-Cross with 1.5 litre petrol engine with progressive smart hybrid technology," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters in a virtual press conference.

The company's research indicates increased customer preference for automatic variant so the new S-Cross is being also offered with an automatic transmission, he added.

MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said the petrol S-Cross would help the company in increasing its market share in the utility vehicle segment.

The model would be retailed through MSI's Nexa network which completed five years in July, MSI said.

The new S-Cross comes with various features like rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and reverse parking sensors and camera, it added.

The manual trims of the model come with a fuel efficiency of 18.55 km per litre while the automatic trims return 18.43 km per litre, the automaker said.

Other features of the vehicle include an infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and ultra-modern navigation system, it added.

S-Cross made its debut with Fiat sourced 1.6 litre diesel engine in August 2015. MSI later offered it with a 1.3 litre diesel powertrain.

The model, however, got discontinued in February this year as the company opted out of diesel segment with the coming of BSVI emission norms. MSI has so far sold around 1.25 lakh units of the vehicle.

