NRAI postpones national camp in Delhi with athletes’ safety in mind

One person who welcomed this NRAI’s move was national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande, who is from Maharashtra.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inevitable has happened. The shooting camp for Olympic probables that was supposed to be held this month at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting in New Delhi has been indefinitely postponed due to prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), governing body of the sport in the country, made the announcement on Tuesday. “Under the prevailing conditions with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, the governing body decided to defer the camp until conditions are safe and things are suitable for outstation travel,” the NRAI said in an email.

Travel had been the main concern for the shooters and coaches, especially those who live miles away from New Delhi. The NRAI had initially taken the decision to conduct the camp for Olympic core group shooters from August 1. And they had made it mandatory for everyone to attend it. That decision, though, was taken without taking views from coaches and shooters, thus leading to apprehensions. And that had eventually led to the postponement from the original date.

After unsuccessful first attempt, there were talks until recently that the camp could be held from August 17 instead. In its bid to meet that target, NRAI had sought feedback from all the parties involved. Taking into account the response from everyone, the governing body made the final decision.

One person who welcomed this NRAI’s move was national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande, who is from Maharashtra. “I feel we don’t need to take that kind of risk and most of the shooters are already training at their respective homes. Whenever the situation improves, we can have a camp,” she said.

Plans for Anjum

Going forward, it’s unclear when the camp will be held now. But Deepali has already devised an alternate plan for her ward Anjum Moudgil. The coach has proposed the rifle ace to move to Delhi in September so that she can start her preparations for Olympics.

Anjum is currently at home in Chandigarh and has been focussing on 10m air rifle at her friend’s range, which is close to her home. But her pet event 50m rifle 3 positions has taken a back seat. “Her aunt lives in Delhi and I think it will be safer to stay there. I have told her about the idea and she has agreed,” Deepali said.

