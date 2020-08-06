STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Tyagi gets extension as SEBI chairman

Putting all speculations to rest, the Centre has extended the term of Ajay Tyagi as SEBI chairman by another 18 months till Feb 2022.

Published: 06th August 2020

Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman Ajay Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Putting all speculations to rest, the Centre has extended the term of Ajay Tyagi as SEBI chairman by another 18 months till Feb 2022.“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of term of appointment of Shri Ajay Tyagi as Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by a further period of 18 months w.e.f 01.09.2020 up to 28.02.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an order on the website of Department of Personnel Training said.

Tyagi was appointed chairman of the market regulator in February 2017, replacing U K Sinha, and took charge of the chairman office in March.In February 2020, Ajay Tyagi’s term was extended by another six months.

A 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, Tyagi is a post-graduate in economics and he did Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University. He was serving as additional secretary 
(investment) in the Department of Economic Affairs before he was appointed as the SEBI chairman.

