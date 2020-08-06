STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Protracted spread of COVID-19 poses downside risk to economy: RBI

Manufacturing firms expect domestic demand to recover gradually from the second quarter and to sustain through the first quarter of the fiscal 2021-22.

Published: 06th August 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday sounded a note of caution saying that protracted spread of the COVID-19 pandemic poses "downside risk" to the domestic economy which is expected to remain in the negative zone in the current fiscal.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, while unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy, also said that early containment of the pandemic could impart an "upside" to the economic growth outlook.

Regarding growth outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that the recovery of the rural economy is expected to be robust, buoyed by the progress in kharif sowing.

Manufacturing firms expect domestic demand to recover gradually from the second quarter and to sustain through the first quarter of the fiscal 2021-22.

On the other hand, consumer confidence turned more pessimistic in July relative to the preceding round of the Reserve Bank's survey, Das said.

External demand is expected to remain anaemic under the weight of the global recession and contraction in global trade.

"Real GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative," Das said.

An early containment of the COVID-19 pandemic may impart an upside to the outlook. A more protracted spread of the pandemic, deviations from the forecast of a normal monsoon and global financial market volatility are the key downside risks, he noted.

The governor also that said in the the MPC's assessment, global economic activity has remained fragile and in retrenchment in the first half of 2020.

"A renewed surge in COVID-19 infections in major economies in July has subdued some early signs of revival that had appeared in May and June," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp