Zoho Corporation launches 'Back To Work' for organizations to safely transition back into workplace

The robust application consists of six modules designed to address every concern involved in the process of re-entering the workplace, all within one secure, easy-to-navigate solution.

Published: 06th August 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-headquartered tech company Zoho Corporation has launched BackToWork, a fully comprehensive modular solution enabling businesses and organizations to safely transition back into the 
workplace. Free for the remainder of 2020, BackToWork, powered by Zoho Creator, is the latest programme built in India to be introduced as part of the company’s ongoing relief efforts to support businesses impacted by the global pandemic.

Now that organisations are planning to reopen in some parts of the world, Zoho has launched the business software application BackToWork to help them resurge. The application will enable companies to maintain end-to-end workplace safety. Scalable to companies and organisations of all sizes, BackToWork supports Chief Operations Officers, Chief Human Resources Officers, Facility Heads and their teams in making critical decisions around returning to the workplace without compromising on the safety and compliance aspects.

The robust application consists of six modules designed to address every concern involved in the process of re-entering the workplace, all within one secure, easy-to-navigate solution. Earlier in March, amid global office shutdowns, Zoho introduced Remotely, a free suite of 11 business applications  designed to help companies of all sizes transition to remote work. Since its release, more than 25,000 organisations are using Remotely, which will remain free for businesses through September. In the next phase of relief 
efforts, Zoho unveiled its Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Programme and nearly 2,000 have benefitted.

