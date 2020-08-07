STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audio solutions provider Harman bets big on gaming segment in India

Harman, which operates brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity and JBL, has recently launched JBL Quantum range of headsets for gaming enthusiasts in the country.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Audio solutions provider Harman is betting big on the burgeoning gaming segment in India and is investing in channel expansion, and sales and marketing efforts to strengthen its position in the country, a company official said.

"We have invested significantly in developing this range to provide the most realistic sound experience to gamers....we expect gaming to be a significant contributor to our growth story from get-go," Harman Vice-President (Lifestyle Audio) Vikram Kher told PTI.

He added that the gaming segment has the potential to bring in "double-digit percentage contribution in our revenue within this year".

"We believe we are entering the market at the right time. The demand in India has been significantly high as predicted by various reports like the Google-KPMG study that pegged the gaming market at USD 1.1 billion by 2021, all the way back in 2017. And now, the size is likely to be even bigger," he said.

Kher said through its extensive range, the company is addressing amateur as well as core and professional gamers.

"We are investing in channel expansion, sales, and marketing efforts to ensure we reach the right audience," he added.

For casual and core gamers, the company will also tap into its existing JBL community and experience of catering to the needs of Indian youth and millennials.

"The market in India has seen steep growth...Gamers in India are competitive at par with the global players chasing the most updated technology, trends, and techniques to stay relevant and to win.

The market in India we believe will also grow at the same pace as the global market," he said.

