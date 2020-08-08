STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China's July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war

Global exports accelerated from June's 3% gain and exceeded forecasts of little to no growth.

Published: 08th August 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Exports, Imports, export, import

A China COSCO Shipping container ship sails past the skyline of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, on July 28, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China's exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2% in July as the world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales to the United States jumped 12.5% despite a plunge in U.S. economic activity and a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Global exports accelerated from June's 3% gain and exceeded forecasts of little to no growth.

“There is an overall improvement in exports in July from June, not just medical supplies which had previously been the main contributor,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report. She pointed to gains in shipments of electronics, autos and clothing.

Imports weakened by 1.4% in financial terms due to falling commodity prices but the total volume increased.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the coronavirus and the first to reopen after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.2% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as factories and stores reopened, rebounding from the previous quarter's 6.8% contraction.

Chinese exports recovered faster than the global total, suggesting manufacturers are taking market share from competitors in countries that might still be under restrictions that hamper trade.

Exporters benefited from a surge in demand for Chinese-made surgical gloves, masks and other medical supplies.

Forecasters warn export demand may fall back as rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the United States and other countries prompt governments to reimpose controls on business.

“The road ahead may be bumpy,” Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report. In July, exports rose to $237.6 billion, accelerating from June’s 3% gain. Imports weakened to $175.3 billion.

Exports to the United States rose to $43.7 billion. Imports of American goods gained 3.6% to $11.3 billion.

Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Overall, exports rose to $237.6 billion, an improvement over June’s 3% gain. Imports weakened by 1.4% to $175.3 billion.

The country’s politically sensitive trade surplus stood at $62.3 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
July exports US China Tariff war COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp