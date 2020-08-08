STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coal India revises production target to 650-660 million tonne in FY'21

'Given the situation, we are hopeful to end the year with 650-660 million tonne of production,' Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal said at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

KOLKATA: State-run Coal India Ltd has revised its production target to 650-660 million tonne for the current fiscal in the wake of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said on Saturday.

The miner had earlier set a production target of 710 million tonne for the 2020-21 fiscal. "COVID-19 pandemic has affected demand for coal. However, demand has started to pick up now as the industries have commenced operations.

"Given the situation, we are hopeful to end the year with 650-660 million tonne of production," Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal said at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

The miner is witnessing a 7-8 per cent growth in demand in August, he said. The Maharatna PSU had produced 602 million tonne of coal last year as against a target of 630 million tonne.

